‘Loss To Bayelsa Queens Will Inspire Us’

The defending champions of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Super Rivers Angels have expressed optimism that they can still be amongst the best.

The Rivers Jewels suffered their first defeat in the current season at the hands of Bayelsa Queens during a week eight (8) encounter played at the Nembe City Stadium which saw them drop to second place on the table.

In spite of the loss, the team is confident that it can make the final four and retain the title.

Technical Adviser to the side, Edwin Okon, who believes officiating has been a challenge especially on the road, says last week’s set back will be used as a morale booster when they face Heartland Queens of Owerri.

The former Super Falcons gaffer equally did not fail to acknowledge the fact that the loss to Bayelsa Queens was a big blow to his side since the target is to go undefeated throughout the season.

“It will boost the confidence of the team because we played against the referee in Nembe”, Okon said.

That loss was a very big blow to us because we did not plan to lose any match.

The Jewel of Rivers will be facing a team that is seen as bad travellers but Okon has refused to under rate them saying that, he expects a good game from the Owerri based side.

It would be recalled that Heartland Queens forced Rivers Angels to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and the gaffer says his side will leave no stone unturned.

No match is as easy as one thinks, every game is a difficult one”, he said.

I expect a good match from them but at the same time we expect to get all three points” he summed up.