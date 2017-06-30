Inflated Electricity Tariff For Hotels Worries Association

The Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA), has raised concerns over inflated electricity tariff issued to hoteliers across the country by various DISCOS’.

Mr Lanre Awoseyin, the President of the Association, who spoke with The Tide in Lagos, Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government for intervention.

He said that such intervention will enable them stay in business, be more focused to be able to compete favourably with modern hotels across the world.

Awoseyin, said that hoteliers paid over 80 per cent of the revenue generated in a month in their distinct hotels as electricity bill.

He said that the development was discouraging and that most operators considered opting out of the business.

He said that rather than constantly increasing the power tariff, government should upgrade the quality of power supply.

“At this stage of the nation’s development, government should try to boost every business within the country and not sabotage efforts of the hardworking hoteliers.

“We want electricity to be supplied in its full voltage and minimum tariff should be charged.

“We keep persuading our members not to embark on a peaceful protest because it is annoying to pay two million naira per month as electricity tariff.

“We have written countless times to the various DISCO, state governors, presidency and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to no avail.

“We will keep talking until something is done to bail us out,” Awoseyin said.