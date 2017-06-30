Group Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides

A Non-Governmental Organisation in the state, the United Brothers of Opobo Kingdom (UBOP), has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the strings of purposeful achievements in the state, pointing out that the governor had already written his name in gold as far as history is concerned.

The group in a statement issued in Opobo Town, headquarter of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the state and signed by its President-General, Hon Michael Fubara, Secretary-General, Hon David Atemie Finebone and Public Relations Officer, Hon Alafuro Mac-Pepple respectively, made the commendation following the numerous people-oriented development projects of the governor in recent times.

According to the body, we sincerely congratulate our golden and award-winning Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for these multiple transformations across the state.

“We saw the quality infrastructure his government is putting on the ground. He has already secured a place in history for himself. No matter what happens from now till the end of this tenure, people will certainly know what Wike has done to Rivers State and Nigeria his dear country. “We congratulate Your Excellency”, the group said.

UBOP said it was happy with the large enthusiastic crowd of PDP supporters who came to celebrate his second year in office and Golden Jubilee Anniversary with him and his team of technocrats, and decried the insecurity in the North-East and frequent kidnapping in the South-South.

While noting that the system of governance is multi-party democracy the UBOP berated politicians for their self-centeredness when in power, warned against the manipulation of 2019 election results instead of ensuring that the people’s votes count.

Bethel Toby