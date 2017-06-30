Biafra Agitation: Nkem Owoh Advocates Equity, Justice

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as ‘Osu Ofia’ has lent his voice to the Biafran agitation publicly sharing his views and feelings on the calls for secession as he opined that Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had so far been peaceful in their agitations.

The well respected Nollywood role interpreter in a recent interview said the only way Igbos would be happy to stay in Nigeria was if the country could live in justice and equity and their rights given to them.

“If Nigeria wants to reorganise itself, and live in justice and equity, why not give it a try, but if our people have checked everything right from the end of the war, to the 3RS which I did not see any till now, and then, we say staying on our own is best for the long term, we all have to come together and support it.

“Nnamdi Kanu and his group have been peaceful so far, but it pains me so much when I read and watch videos of how police and soldiers attack our young ones, it broke my heart to tell all our people in high political places whether APC or PDP or any party you are in, you see the yearnings and agitations of our people and you shout No No No because you want to better your own lot, your family and grandchildren, be wise. There is nowhere food is cooked and kept ready for you, if you want to use your people and do politics, let me say this to you, what is coming you will feel that you are immune to it, but you will be the first one to be cut and reduced”.

Nkem Owoh is not the only actor with an opinion about Biafra recently, Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, and Nigerian born Cameroonian singer reprudencia Sonkey aka ‘Dencia’ were engaged in a war of words over Biafra agitation. On her instagram page, Dencia had called those agitating for Biafra to do whatever they wanted. In her words: Igbos want to be Biafrans and have their own president etc, NW and SW Cameroon want to be separate from French, please who do they want permission from? Pushing for your own president would do you dirty soon.

But the controversial and opinionated comic actor seemed to take the statement personally and in response warned Dencia to stop interfering with anything that concerned the Igbos. He wrote:

You talk like a clown, who are you to advise Igbos and Biafra? The last time I checked, we feed your country, stop interfering with anything that concerns the Igbo race, how dare you say ‘our new president will still do us dirty’ are you God, who are you to make such statement against Igbos? Respect yourself and save your advise for your own nation, they need it more…”