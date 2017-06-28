Fish Production: Delta Establishes Feed Mills

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Delta, Mrs Mary Iyasere, says the state government is establishing feed mills to boost fish production and reduce cost of fish feed in the state.

Iyasere said this on Saturday in Asaba, when she led a delegation of Chinese investors on an inspection tour of the “Central SMART market’’ in Owa Alero.

The delegation also visited Fish Feed farm in Owanta Alizomor, both in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state

According to her, the feed mills will be run on Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, which will allow the private firm to a holding of 45 per cent.

”The Bank of Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for the financing and running of the fish farm,’’ she said.

Iyasere said that the establishment of the projects were aimed at increasing the per capital base of the state.

She said that, the inclusion of markets in the scheme of infrastructural development was in line with the ‘SMART’’ agenda of the state government.

The commissioner, who also inspected the “Orerokpe Modern SMART Market’’, in Okpe Local Government Area, said the construction of markets would promote trade and development in the state.

“The Orerokpe market is being constructed by the state government at a cost of about N300 million,’’ she said.

The commissioner, however, called on local governments to be responsible for the maintenance of the markets and urged traders to make effective use of the markets instead of engaging in streets trading. Earlier, the Project Consultant, Mr Aldophus Ojobo, explained that, the feed mills were particularly established to produce a variety of feed.