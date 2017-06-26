Ugwuanyi Woos Investors To Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged foreign and local investors to exploit the abundant human and material resources available in the state.

Ugwuanyi made the call in Enugu yesterday while inspecting the multi billion naira housing estate built in collaboration with a private firm, FIT Consult.

He said that the state was blessed with abundant human and material resources awaiting exploitation.

The governor said that the housing project was a joint venture between the state government and the company under a Public Private Participation (PPP) arrangement.

He said that the project was aimed at addressing the housing need of the people as well as create jobs in the state.

Ugwuanyi expressed satisfaction with the work done so far on the project and commended the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chief Loretta Aniagolu, for having faith in his administration.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr Solomon Onah, said the state government provided 60 hectares of land and facilities comprising road network, electricity, water and waste management.

Onah said the company was committed to designing a medium density residential area.

Conducting the governor round the project known as Heliu Residences, Aniagolu said that the company would construct 200 three-bedroom bungalows and 490 duplexes at the cost of N3 billion.

She said that the bungalows would be sold for N8.7 million while the duplexes would cost N27 million.

Aniagolu said that there would be provision for commercial activities, including hotels, event centre, hospital and a recreation club.