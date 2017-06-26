More Troubles For Motorists 

Barring any epiphany, reckless drivers on Nigerian roads will soon be subjected to psychiatric test or mental examination for certain traffic infractions with effect from 1st of July, 2017.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, made the pronouncement recently at a five-day training programme for some officials of the Corps in Abuja.

Consequently, the agency has mapped out four areas of violations the proposed test will fixate on. They include use of phone while driving, beating traffic light, route infringements and dangerous driving.

The FRSC has taken this position because it thinks efforts to get drivers to change their behavior in the diagnosed areas have failed. In effect, the mental inquisition is expected to instil discipline in them while driving on the road.

For this reason, the Corps has directed all their commanding officers to enforce compliance and begin the referral of offenders in the various categories of offences to different public hospitals for examinations from the effective date.

While the directive by the FRSC may look plausible and indeed creditable on the face value, one can hardly understand or even ascertain what the ulterior motives are besides what the Corps has stated. Is it financial or to engender attitudinal change?

No one is in doubt that the average Nigerian driver has a predilection for reckless driving which may make the proposal look good. Moreover, the Road Safety agency may be operating within a legal framework. If so, we need to know the situation in which the law ratifies a mental test.

However, has the organization carefully considered the implications of their proposals, particularly given our peculiar circumstances and the strong slur attached to being named a psychiatric patient?

Compelling traffic offenders to take a psychiatric evaluation test will be detrimental or prejudicial in the long run. Beside stigmatisation and other connotations of such a mental inquest, it is contemptible that anyone would be contrived to take such a test as a punitive measure for a traffic law transgression.

Clearly, that ‘big idea’ from the Road Safety is a contravention of the people’s right to the dignity of their person. I doubt if such eccentric coercive measures are imposed on traffic offenders anywhere in the world.

If such writ exists, the FRSC would do well to intimate Nigerians of where it is meted out with live examples, especially in the developed climes.

We mustn’t forget that in the civilised world, there are road signs that caution on the dangers and consequences of dangerous driving and traffic offences. But in Nigeria, such signage is lacking.

Although similar sanctions were outlined and implemented in some states including Rivers State under a former administration, it was quickly discarded because of the challenges it posed and made to give way to sound ratiocination.

I appreciate the resentment of the Road Safety officials, who see drivers obviously breaching traffic laws again and again with recklessness. So, it is natural for the officers to be vexed with such nonchalance.

But that cannot be a viable reason to subject offending drivers to a psychiatric test. I see no redeeming feature in the endeavour. Rather, it will enhance the number of persons that will be outrightly defamed.

The agency has to give the proposal a deeper thought and consult very widely. They have to confer with stakeholders, drivers, NGOs, labour unions and, of course, the public to ascertain whether it worths the undertaking.

Following its obvious setbacks, it is advisable for the FRSC to employ punitive measures other than mental examination. Any measure to be taken in this regard should exclusively be corrective. The offender could have his licence withdrawn for a determined period.

Furthermore, warnings can be part of punishment for traffic law offenders, while psychiatric tests can be administered in extreme cases but only at the recommendation of a doctor. Tests of this form cannot be executed on people against their will.

Public enlightenment is another approach to the problem. I am certain that if properly exhausted, this option could bring about the desired attitudinal change in drivers. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) can, accordingly, be asked to perform that significant function for them.

Let the FRSC face its essential authorisation of ensuring safety on our roads and project less of subjugating Nigerians to unorthodox, nonconformist medical scrutiny.

Advocacy not psychiatric test should be applied in tackling the traffic question on Nigerian roads.

Arnold Alalibo