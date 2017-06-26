IAOUE’s Lecturer Hails FG …For Making CRK Compulsory

A lecturer at the Ignatius

Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Port Harcourt, Dr. Israel Johnson, has lauded the Federal Government’s initiative to make the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) a compulsory core subject in secondary schools across the country.

The Federal Government had recently through the Federal Ministry of Education announced that the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Islamic Studies would become a compulsory subject to be taught among Christians and Muslims students in all the secondary schools across the country.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide in his office over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Dr. Johnson said the federal government has done good to pronounce that the teaching of CRK should be compulsory subject adding that it was a laudable and should be commended by all Nigerians.

Dr Isreal Johnson who is the Head of department (HOD) Department Religious and Cultural Studies at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) Port Harcourt averred that the gesture would help in the restoration of value systems as well as morality in the society.

The IAUOE senior lecturer stated that it would further stimulate the interest to studying CRK as a professional course by students adding that it would also create employment opportunity for CRK teachers both at secondary and higher institutions.

According to him, the call to make CRK as a core compulsory subject in the country’s educational curriculum has started long time in the past but was jettisoned by successive administration adding that the present administrations has done well in his policy direction.

“It will encourage teaching students moral obligations as well as help to restore morality and societal values. More students will now be interested to study the subject as a course and there will be need for more teachers in the system.

“Most of the students prefer studying science, engineering but with this directives some interest would shift toward studying CRK” he stated.