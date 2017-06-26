IAOUE’s Lecturer Hails FG …For Making CRK Compulsory

A lecturer at the  Ignatius
Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Port Harcourt, Dr. Israel Johnson, has lauded the Federal Government’s initiative  to make the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge  (CRK) a compulsory core subject in secondary schools across the country.
The Federal Government had recently through the Federal Ministry of Education announced that the teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Islamic Studies would become a compulsory subject to be taught among Christians and Muslims students  in all the secondary schools  across the country.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide in his office over the weekend in Port Harcourt, Dr.  Johnson  said the federal government has done good to  pronounce  that the teaching of CRK  should be compulsory subject adding that  it was a laudable  and should be commended by all Nigerians.
Dr Isreal  Johnson who is  the Head of department  (HOD) Department Religious and Cultural Studies  at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE) Port Harcourt averred that the gesture   would help in the restoration of value systems as well as morality in the society.
The IAUOE  senior lecturer  stated that  it would further stimulate the interest to studying  CRK as a professional  course by students adding that it would also create  employment opportunity for CRK  teachers both at secondary and higher institutions.
According to him, the call to make CRK as a core compulsory subject  in the country’s educational curriculum has started long time in the past but was  jettisoned by successive administration adding that the present administrations has done well in his policy direction.
“It will encourage teaching students moral obligations as well as help to restore morality and societal values. More students will now be interested to  study the subject as a course and there will be need for more teachers in the system.
“Most of the students prefer studying science,  engineering but with this  directives some interest would shift toward studying CRK” he stated.

