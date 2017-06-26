Guber Election: Chidoka Promises To Unlock Anambra’s Potentials

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, says that, one of his major plans is to develop Anambra State into a transportation and logistics driven economy if elected as the state’s governor.

Chidoka, a governorship aspirant, told newsmen in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, that the strategic position of the state as a transportation hub of the nation had not been harnessed.

Chidoka is contesting for the gubernatorial ticket of the United Progressives Party (UPP), for November 18 Anambra Governorship election.

The former FRSC Corps Marshal said, that though a good number of roads had been built by successive administrations in Anambra, they were not executed for maximum public gains.

He said, the three bridges in Awka added no value to the state, but rather the resources spent on them should have been spent on roads that link the state to other geo-political zones in agreement with Federal Government for financing.

“Tarring roads is all about contracts and kickbacks and appealing to the rich who have big cars, if you must build roads it must be for a purpose.

“Anambra is a natural transportation hub, it is a gateway to the South-East, South-West and North-Central, and we have to unlock the logistics potential of this state by ensuring that, we build integrated park system with warehouses.

“If I were a governor today, I will not spend N15 billion building three bridges in Awka, I will rather build the Otuocha road that goes to Idah in Kogi because there is a bridge across the Otuocha River already.

“Opening up Anambra to the North, connecting it to the West and linking it with the South puts us at a great advantage, it releases the energy here, and we want to begin to think in strategic terms.

“My mission is to unlock the values of the properties here with basic infrastructure,’’ he said.

Chidoka said, the proposed Anambra cargo airport sited in Umueri, Anambra-East, valued at over two billion dollars was both explained and expensive.

He said, the state did not need to spend that much on a project that was far lesser than what Nigerian government did at a lesser cost.