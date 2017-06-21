Wike Gives Reasons For Amaechi’s Grudges …Says Minister Desperate To Salvage Image, Divided APC

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is angry with him because of his nickname “Mr. Project.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says last weekend’s birthday event and political rally by former Governor Chibuike Amaechi were mere schemes to launder the former governor’s image, in view of the collapsed All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in the state.

He made the observation while appearing on a weekly current affairs interview on Silverbird Communications in Port Harcourt.

He stated: "His (Amaechi) anger is that I have been given the name, Mr Projects. I came to serve the people. You are comparing your eight years with my two years"

He pointed out that: “It is unfortunate that someone who was celebrating his 52nd Birthday would tell Rivers people what is not correct. The immediate past administration abandoned projects by previous administrations. But we chose to complete projects that they abandoned. We completed all the projects that will positively impact the lives of our people.

The governor described as unfortunate the statements made by the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on projects and programmes across the state.

“We inherited N14.7billion as salaries and pensions from the Amaechi administration, which we cleared. N23.2billion loan from Zenith Bank was also inherited and cleared by us. Another agriculture loan obtained by that administration was cleared by my administration,” he declared.

On the abandoned projects inherited by his administration, Wike stressed that contrary to claims by Amaechi, his administration paid the contractors N6billion to complete the Epirikom-Rumuolumeni Road which was awarded in 2012 at the cost of N10.3billion.

He said that the road was less than 25 per cent completed at the time his administration took over.

He said that the two Nkpogu bridge projects were awarded by the immediate past administration, but were not constructed because of a dispute between the contractor and that administration.

He stressed that his administration inherited the contracts,, negotiated and paid the contractors for the bridges, which have been delivered and commissioned.

He pointed out that the administration paid for and completed the abandoned Ozuoba-Ogbogoro-Rumuolumini Road and is already working on the abandoned Garrison-Trans Amadi-Elelenwo road, which will be completed in December.

He also stated that the administration was working on the Elelenwo-Akpajo road and Ochigba road in Ahoada East Local Government Area, which was abandoned by the previous administration due to political consideration.

Wike further noted that his administration initiated new projects that have impacted the lives of the people, positively.

He listed the 42 roads in Diobu, roads in Borokiri, Ogbunabali internal roads, Isiokpo internal roads, Elele-Alimini internal roads, Omoku internal roads, Igwuruta-Chokocho road, Chokocho-Rumukrusi road, Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi road, Eneka-Rukpokwu road, Rukpokwu-Aluu road, among other projects.

The governor added that his administration has revived the state’s secondary healthcare sector by totally rehabilitating 13 general hospitals, while over 300 primary schools were being renovated and equipped under the state universal basic education programme.

He said that the former governor ran a morally bankrupt administration, which extorted money from commissioners and local government areas through his wife.

“When I was chief of staff to Amaechi, all LGA chairmen and commissioners were paying N3million and N2million, respectively to Amaechi’s wife monthly.

“‘My academic background cannot be compared with that of Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi. I have never had a poor grade. I went to University of Port Harcourt, where I studied Political Science. I went to Rivers State University, where I studied law. I went to Law School, and I came out successfully”, he added.

He said that the administration has improved security through the funding of the operations of security agencies and the regular payment of monthly allowances.

He noted that his administration inherited six months unpaid monthly allowances to security agencies, which has been cleared.

Wike that APC was dead in Rivers State, emphasising that the plot to use security agencies to rig in 2019 will not work as the people will resist any form of electoral robbery.