Police Arrest Zenith Bank Robbers In Owerri

The relentless efforts of the Imo State Police Command to track down the four-man gang that rampaged Zenith Bank branch, Wetheral Road, Owerri, on the 22nd February 2017 have paid off through the recent arrest of Justice Ogbonna (‘m’ 36), Abiye Charles (‘m’) and Okechukwu Nwanegbo (‘m’ & aka Modestus).

This was made known to the press in a media briefing organised by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris O. Ezike, at the police Headquarters, Owerri .

According to the CP, certain confirmed exhibits recovered from the arrested suspected robbers included Ak47 Rifle Breech 7179, with 100 rounds of live ammunition, Ak47 Rifle Breech 180-03-06723 with one round of live ammunition, Ak49 Rifle Breech 56-25012906 with one hundred and seventy- five (175) rounds of live ammunition, Toyota Avalon Car with Reg. No. Lagos AL250ER, Toyota Camry Green colour with Reg. No Rivers BRR994 RM; Toyota Camry Black colour with Reg. No. Lagos APP195AU and Toyota Corolla Blue colour with Reg. No. Rivers BRR 887RM.

Ezike who expressed sadness over the sudden death of his two gallant police officers from serious gun injuries sustained during a gun duel with those robbers, assured that the police would continue to assist the deceased families in accordance with the laid down provisions of the Police Force, noting equally that the survived police officer, Sgt. Otu Attang, with Force No. 426788 would not be left out in that regard.

He referred the two dead officers-Sgt. Chukwudi Iboko with Force No.375253 and Sgt. Sunday Agbo with force No. 390643 as heroes, gallant, professionals and courageous who in his own terms “have not and will not be abandoned by the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Ibrahim Idris”.

He therefore unveiled the police’s decision to issue the deceased with post humous promotions and the survived officer be given special promotion to his next rank in line with IGP’s directive.

CP Ezike commended the medical professional inputs of Dr. Chukwumam Dennis (orthopaedic surgeon), Dr. Mba (General surgeon), Dr. Amakobi Aristole (Opthalmologist) and Dr. Kalu (Anaesthetist) of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, under the Coordination of the Police Hospital’s Medical Officer, SP. (Dr.) Bose Salami, in struggling to save their lives.

He praised the management of the Zenith Bank for the financial assistance in the burial of the deceased officers, setting-up business for the families of the deceased, award of scholarship to the children of the deceased to any level and footing of all the medical (bills) of the survivor.