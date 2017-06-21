NWFL: Rivers Angels Vow To Conquer Bayelsa Queens

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) returns to action today after a more than a month break with a South-South derby set to thrill football fans in the city of Nembe, Bayelsa State.

The NWFL defending champions who went unbeaten in the first stanza will be travelling to Bayelsa State with the intention of maintaining their impressive record.

To this end, Rivers Angels skipper, Charity John has assured fans of a decent result when they face-off with the Restoration Girls in today’s tie.

The Jewel of Rivers were 2-1 better than Bayelsa Queens when they met in the first stanza at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium and John believes they know their opponents well enough to run them down in front of their fans.

“We’ve played against them in the first round and we’ve seen their game,” She stated

“I believe we know their strategies, weak points and strike force.

“They equally know our weak points but we’ll use it to our advantage by not letting them run us down but we’ll rather run them down,” John added.

The first stanza of the league saw the Jewel of Rivers picking three draws on the road. However, Angels skipper envisages picking all three points in today’s encounter.

“We are prepared for them, we won 2-1 in Port Harcourt and I believe we can prove them wrong on their ground,” she said.

“The fighting spirit is quite high in camp and I believe we can do something,” added the skipper.

The Port Harcourt side currently tops Group A of the NWFL chart with 12 points.