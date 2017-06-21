CVR: INEC Creates 10 Additional Centres In Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelssa State, has created additional ten centres in the state for the on-going Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Director and Administrative Secretary of the Commission in Bayelsa State, Mr Clement Oha, told newsmen last Saturday, in Yenagoa, that the centres were created to ease the challenge posed by the difficult terrain in the state.

The Tide reported that the nation-wide CVR, began in April with nine centres in the state.

This brings to 19 the number of centres in the state.

“INEC already knows the terrain in Bayelsa and the difficulties in transportation, so, we will continue to do all that we can do to ensure that no eligible person is disfranchise.

“The new centres were part of the commission’s efforts to decentralise the exercise as centres get closer to the people; we seek support of the stakeholders to ensure that the exercise is hitch free.

“Well, so far so good, the registration exercise has recorded some success; people’s turnout is courageous,” he said.

When correspondents visited the Onopa, Yenagoa local government area centre, INEC officers were present and the exercise was orderly.

An officer at the centre, who refused to mention his name said the exercise had been smooth since it began in April, the turn out has been “great”.

“It has been smooth, the turnout is okay ,” the officer said.

Mr Joy Apreala, commended INEC for putting the registration early before the 2019 elections.

“Yes, on the additional ten centres in the state, is a welcome development and at least it will give opportunity to many eligible persons to register,” Apreala said.