15 Parties Synergise For 2019

A coalition of 15 political parties has formed an electoral alliance tagged “Mega Coalition” to adopt and field candidates for the forthcoming governorship and presidential elections in Nigeria.

The electoral alliance which the parties said is not a merger would see the participating registered political parties fielding separate candidates for councillorship, local government chairmanship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial elections, but collaborating at the gubernatorial and presidential elections.

The Chancellor of the coalition, Chief Perry Opara, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said for a start, the coalition would field candidates in the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, vowing to dislodge the ruling parties in those states.

Opara said that some of the parties which signed the coalition agreement include the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Democratic Alternative (DA), Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) and Democratic People’s Party (DPP), among others.

He quoted the agreement as saying that “at the governorship elections, the winning party shall form a Government of State Unity (GSU) while at the Presidential election, the winning party shall form a Government of National Unity (NUG) with a view to accommodating participating parties in the coalition thereby reducing the winner takes all syndrome which does not allow smaller political parties to grow in Nigeria.

“The Mega Coalition in response to the high divisiveness in Nigeria and lack of a credible opposition party in Nigeria since after the 2015 general elections said in 2019 general elections, no one single party can win at first ballot. It will be difficult to meet the constitutional two third states requirement. The only way to success in 2019 is for like-minded political parties to come together to select credible, capable and popular candidates who can win elections”.

Opara, who is the national Chairman of National Unity Party (NUP), however, condemned the level of division in Nigeria, and urged politicians and members of the non-governmental, faith-based and socio-cultural organizations to be careful with their utterances and to preach peace, instead of hate and division.

“The Mega Coalition urges Nigerian politicians who have something to hide to desist from parading themselves for elective offices, while credible men and women who are courageous are encouraged to start now to educate the masses on their blueprint for elections.

“The Mega Coalition thanks INEC for announcing the February, 2019, date for commencement of elections which puts politicians and political parties on notice ahead of time,” he noted.

Opara said that no party shall be excluded from participating in the Mega Coalition, emphasising that only good candidates who have programmes that can provide dividends of democracy can be voted into office by Nigerians.

The chancellor stated that the Mega Coalition was ready to collaborate with any like-minded registered political party, irrespective of its previous electoral fortune.

“2019 election shall have emphasis on candidates and personalities rather than parties,” he said.

“Nigerians are now aware that most politicians promise “heaven on earth when they are seeking public offices only to renege on their campaign promises when they are elected. Nigerians are now aware and know better.

“We shall test the might of the Mega Coalition in the Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States elections before the 2019 general elections.

“Future elections in Nigeria will no longer be about political parties or Godfatherlisim. It will be about the personality of the candidates and the issues being canvassed.

“The Mega Coalition will reduce the inconveniences INEC faces in conducting elections. It will make elections and candidates management easier”, the agreement added.