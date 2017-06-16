Traders Close Markets To Honour Gov

Three major markets in Enugu were shut yesterday in compliance with the directive of Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association (ESMATA).

The Tide source who monitored the major markets reports that there was total compliance at Ogbete and Kenyatta Industrial Markets.

However, some traders who sell perishable commodities such as pumpkin leaves, tomatoes, pepper, onions and meat, among others, displayed their goods at the entrance of Ogbete Market.

Our source also observed that most shops in Coal Camp Motor Parts Market were open.

The check also revealed that most shops and supermarkets opened for business.

ESMATA President-General Temple Ude had, in a statement issued on Tuesday, directed that all markets in the state be shut in order to celebrate Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support to traders and delivering good governance in the state.

Ude said that ESMATA was holding a solidarity rally in support of Ugwuanyi for transforming the state in spite of the economic challenges in the country.

He further said that the traders had, in a unanimous decision, decided to organise the rally in appreciation of the governor’s empowerment programme.

According to him, the empowerment programme is designed to assist traders grow their businesses and improve their fortunes as well as stimulate the state’s economy.

“The traders are grateful to the governor for his empowerment programme, in which 100 lucky traders win N50,000 every month through a transparent raffle draw.”

Ugwuanyi had earlier initiated a monthly empowerment scheme tagged “Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme”, to assist them grow their various businesses for the socio-economic development of the state.