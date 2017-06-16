NCAA Panel Begins Hearing On First Nation’s Airways Appeal

A five-man panel constituted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun hearing on the appeal filed by First Nation’s Airways against civil sanctions imposed on the airline.

The General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adurogboye said the NCAA had sent a letter referenced NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/17/163 to the airline on May 9, notifying it of the hearing.

He said: “The airline was informed that the chairman and members of the panel have considered their request and fixed new dates for definite hearing and determination of the appeal.

“The new dates are now June 13 and June 14. The earlier time and venue remain unchanged.

“Procedurally, First Nation Airways and its Pilot are requested to submit written witness statements and submissions in support of or against the appeal.

“This should be submitted in 10 hard and soft copies and forwarded to the secretary of the panel. He will thereafter distribute same to all members of the panel before the due date.’’

According to him, during the hearing, the appeal panel may, at its discretion, allow time for oral submissions, if deemed necessary.

Adurogboye said members of the appeal panel were drawn from two other airline operators, a private aviation lawyer and observers from NCAA and had already commenced sitting.

He added that the NCAA, while carrying out its statutory safety oversight responsibilities, would continue to ensure fairness and responsiveness in its engagement with all the industry stakeholders.

First Nation Airways and one of its Pilots were fined N32 million and N1.5 million, respectively, for violation of safety regulations in November 2016.

The authority said the airline contravened the regulations by allowing a flight crew member to be rostered to operate a total of 16 scheduled flights between November 2, 2016 and November 8, 2016.

It said these operations were carried out while his medical certificate had expired since November 1, 2016, thereby rendering his Pilot Licence subsequently invalid from that date.