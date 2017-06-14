Ebonyi Assembly Gives Scorecard …Passes 18 Bills Into Law

A member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Aleke, has said that the 5th Assembly passed a total of 18 bills which were assented to by Governor Dave Umahi.

Aleke, who represents Ebonyi North-West state constituency, made the statement on Thursday in Abakakili in an interview with newsmen.

He scored the 5th Assembly high, saying that it performed creditably well in the discharge of its sacred legislative functions.

He said that several other bills were at various stages of legislative action.

He said that the Assembly also considered several motions of urgent public importance in the past two years.

Aleke attributed the success recorded by the Assembly to cordial relationship between the leadership and members as well as support from their various constituencies.

The lawmaker said that the bills which were passed into law would have direct and positive impact on the lives of ordinary citizens of the state.

He listed the bills to include: 2015 appropriation and other related financial matters bill, Ebonyi State agriculture development and related matters 003 bill and Ebonyi State local government and development centre amendment bill.

Others, he said were Ebonyi State local and state governments project related matters amendment bill of 2016, Ebonyi State revenue Matters bill and Ebonyi state environmental bill.

The rest were Primary Health Care Development Agency bill, EBSIEC law 001, Ebonyi State telecommunications infrastructure and maintenance law.

He said that the House was committed to enacting laws that would better the lives of every citizen and urged for more support for leaders in various political positions.

“The 5th Assembly in Ebonyi is today marking the two years of its inauguration and the anniversary is coming with lots of success stories.

Aleke, who is the chairman of the House committee on EBSIEC, said he sponsored four motions on urgent public importance including; motion on the excesses of the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, and motion on arbitrary activities of Nigeria Police.

He said that he facilitated the construction of 12-kilometre asphalted road projects and other social amenities to his constituency through the constituency project.

“Our credible and effective representation has led to the provision of road infrastructure, rehabilitation of school buildings, construction of bridges, youth and women empowerment.

“We are sponsoring no fewer than 20 indigent undergraduates from the constituency studying in different higher institutions across the country, “he added.

He lauded the harmonious working relationship existing between the House and the executive arm of the government.

The lawmaker further extolled the giant strides made by the government in areas of physical infrastructure development and human empowerment.