Varsity Workers Seek Sack Of Four VCs

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called for the sack of four vice chancellors of Nigerian universities over alleged corruption.

The SSANU National President, Mr Samson Ugwoke, made the call when the union picketed the University of Abuja, yesterday.

Ugwoke listed the alleged corrupt vice-chancellors as those of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB); Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); University of Abuja (UniAbuja); and Plateau State University (PLSU).

“Any vice-chancellor that has been alleged of corruption and arraigned before a competent court must be directed to step aside in line with Public Service Rule.

“If judges alleged of corruption were directed to step aside pending the determination of criminal charges proffered against them, why not vice-chancellors?

“Vice-chancellors have no immunity and government must not create immunity where it does not exist.

“The Federal Government must ensure the protection of whistleblowers at the federal universities.

“We also demand the reversal of all punitive actions like, demotions, denial of annual increments and promotion, postings done without due process, among others, against our members.

“We also demand that the Chairman and Secretary of SSANU, University of Abuja chapter, Mr Jude Nwabueze, and Mr Nurudeen Yusuf, be recalled to work with immediate effect.

“We demand that high-powered Visitation Panel be set up by the Federal Government for all the federal universities to investigate the administration of finances, employment and other aspects of governance of the university system,” SSANU emphasised.

Ugwoke also called on the Federal Government to set up a special committee to investigate the spate of impunity in the university system and the victimisation of SSANU leaders in the recent times.

It would be recalled that SSANU had on several occasions written to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, over alleged mismanagement, fraud, employment spree and slash in their salaries.

Others are wrongful termination of employment without salaries, harassment, victimisation and persecution by the vice-chancellors over whistle blowing of corruption, among others.

“We are protesting against corruption in the Nigerian universities, this is SSANU’s contribution to ensure clean university system.

“Our overriding interest lies in the sanctity of the university system, and also to sanitise it for the future generations,” he added.

The union also staged a protest in front of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, to submit their letter of demand to the minister of education.

The Director, Human Resources, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Bello Umar, while receiving the letter on behalf of the minister, said that their grievances would be given due consideration.

“Since the inception of this administration, it has been zero tolerance to corruption, and I want to solicit your support to be patient, while I assure you that we will definitely get to the root of these issues,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the protesters, displayed placards with inscriptions such as; “Federal Government, our universities need urgent intervention now”, “Vice-Chancellors, respect our institution, obey court orders”.

Others are, “Arraign Vice-Chancellors for corruption”, “Impunity must end”, among others.

Meanwhile, the Student Union Government (SUG) blocked the entrance of the school with their bus, preventing the protesters from gaining entrance.