NDE Opens Online Platform For Unemployed Graduates

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has kick-started an online registration of unemployed people in Nigeria, in order to profer lasting solution to unemployment.

The Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, in the Director-Generals’ office, Mr Edmund Onwuliri spoke with The Tide online source in Abuja, recently.

He spoke on behalf of the Acting Director General of the agency, Kunle Obayan that it was part of its mandate in the fight against employment.

Onwuliri noted that the commission was also charged with the responsibilities of designing skills earmarked to suit all types of unemployed persons.

According to him, the platform for the online registration to be handled by the directorate was ready for launch.

He hinted that the online portal went live last Wednesday, adding that it was designed to capture the relevant details of unemployed people.

The NDE image maker, further noted that the platform would serve as a job exchange portal that would link job seekers and employers.

He also pointed out that there was a practical demonstration of the workings of the portal at the agency stand at the recently concluded 28th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair.

Explaining further, he informed that the directorate saw the initiative as a bold step towards eradicating the lacuna in unemployment.

He has stressed that the platform would as well, serve as a meeting point for job seekers and employers.