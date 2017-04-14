Lalong Appoints Efe Entertainment Ambassador

The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has appointed the winner of Big Brother Naija 2017, Mr. Michael Ejegba popularly known as Efe as the ambassador of state for entertainment and creative industry.

This was disclosed by Samuel Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press and Public Affairs. In a statement on behalf of the Governor, he said “Efe’s appointment is a clarion call on all citizens of Plateau State to ensure they place value on the common humanity of her citizens in a multicultural and cosmopolitan setting.

The statement reads: “The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Mr. Michael Ejegba popularly known as Efe on his emergence as the winner of Big Brother Naija TV Reality Show 2017.” According to the Governor, the victory of Efe is a further prove of the brotherhood, excellence, courage and determination that characterizes the Plateau spirit.”

The governor added that though Efe by ethnic extraction is from Delta State, Plateau State is proud to lay claim to his entire life’s orientation, having been groomed for excellence in life with values that distinguishe the Plateau person.

The governor assured that people of Plateau and Delta States that the success of Efe will provide the additional platform for the consolidation of the relationship between the people of the two states which had existed right from the early Tin mining days of the 20th century.

It would be recalled that The Big Brother Naija TV Reality show 2017 tagged “See Gobe’ came to an end on Sunday, April 9, after lasting for 77 days. The surprising thing was that no one expected that the reality show would attract such massive attention so much as it did, as people of all classes watched the events and actively discussed them. Even state governments were not left out as they practically discussed it and made frantic efforts to mobilize votes for their indigenes and favourite house mates.

Eventually, five of the House mates out of 12 contestants made it to the grant finale. They were: Efe, T. Boss, Marvis, Debbie rise and Bisola from Delta, Edo, Rivers, Kogi and Ogun States respectively. At the end, Efe who was nominated for eviction twice, January and March, but survived was announced the winner with 57.61%, Bisola became the first runner up with 18.54%, while T. Boss was declared the second runner up with 13.60%. Debbie Rise and Marvis took the fourth and fifth positions with 8.78% and 1.47% respectively.

Efe received the star prize of N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car, Bisola won the “one campaign’ on girl child education which enables her to represent Nigeria at The One Campaign Organisation in United Nations’ Assembly in New York to speak on girl child education. The award was presented to her by popular Nollywood actor, and member Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot while T. Boss got a cheque for N500.00.

High points of the grand finale night were musical performances by Tiwa Savage, Emmy J. featuring AB Crazy and Tuface Idibia. The duo of Efe and Bisola have since returned to Lagos where they were received by a mammoth crowd made up of family members, fans, friends and well wishers as well as government functionaries amidst tight security.

Efe was born on February 25th 1993, he hails from Delta State, Nigeria. He had his secondary education at Federal Government College Jos and later proceeded to University of Jos where he had a degree in Economics. He later left Jos for Lagos to pursue his music career and to earn a living for himself. He released an Ep album last year called “Lagos Ep.” “Based on Logistics” is Efe’s signature slogan.