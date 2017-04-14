Involve Monarchs In Crime Fighting, King Jaja Tells Rivers CP

Worried by the increased wave of crimes and criminality in the state , a traditional ruler has called on the Rivers State Police Command to work hard and build confidence with the traditional rulers in order to achieve break through in the on-going unslaught against crimes in the state.

The state chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, King Dandeson Jaja, made call, yesterday when he received in audience the state commissioner for Police, Mr Zaki Mohammed Ahmed who led the management team of the command to pay him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt.

King Dandison Jaja expressed worries that the police abandoned the duty of providing security in the state to traditional ruler and added that the security of every society was a collective responsibility.

The Opobo monarch opined that it was the duty of the traditional rulers to promote peace and tranquillity in their various communities, adding that they must be involved in crime fighting as they can be useful in the area of information gathering.

According to him, building such synergy and partnership with the traditional institution will help security agents succeed in their quest to rid the state of all crimes and criminality.

“We should be taken into consideration, and let us know, we will open our doors, to help police bring peace to the state”, he stated.

The chairman posited that cultism and kidnapping have claimed the lives of so many youth in the state in their prime age, adding that kidnapping and cultism have become a nightmare to the society.

king Dandieson Jaja used the opportunity to call on parents to be interested in what their children are doing to earn a living as well as the friends they keep.

He assured the state police boss of their readiness and support to his team to succeed, even as he urged police commissioner to be neutral and exhibit professionalism in the discharge of his statutory mandate.

Earlier in his speech, the state commissioner for Police, Mr Zaki Mohammed Ahmed, said he was at the traditional ruler’s office to receive royal blessings as well as formally present himself and the command’s management team to the royal father.

The state commissioner of Police opined that the traditional institution was strategising in crime fighting, and solicited for cooperation and support in his effort to make the state safe for all.

He urged the people of the state to have confidence in the police and partner with the command on information gathering.