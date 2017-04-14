As We Celebrate Easter

Today, Christendom begins the commemoration of Easter to mark the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ. By this event, Christians are re-assured that their saviour still lives in line with Biblical truth.

Easter celebration usually begins on Good Friday when Jesus Christ, according to the Bible, submitted himself to be crucified on the Cross of Calvary for mankind and ends on Sunday when he rose from the dead.

The implications and lessons from Easter may be fast fading in some climes, even within Christendom, but the virtues of love, forgiveness, patience, endurance, humility, tolerance and sacrifice, among others, are still relevant. They should, therefore, form part of our national life, if Nigeria must be reckoned with in the comity of nations.

These timeless virtues which Jesus Christ bequeathed to the world are, indeed, for all men of goodwill, irrespective of their religion, geography or history.

Regrettably, the world, today, is consumed by war, hate, corruption, mismanagement, and other social vices. All of these stand against the spirit of Easter. This, perhaps, explains why we are where we are today – a world of sin and man’s inhumanity to man.

Nations, tribes, ethnic groups, religious organizations, families and indeed, the world, are falling apart because man has failed to treat his fellow man with the honour, respect, love and dignity that he deserves.

The invaluable position of love as a canon in virtually all religions of the world demands that Nigerians care for one another, irrespective of tribe, religion, political or social affiliations.

The Easter season, therefore, calls for re-appraisal of the Nigerian State, especially against the backdrop of the current economic recession facing the citizenry.

Christ’s exemplary life of humility and selfless service to mankind should remain a lesson to our leaders. The political class and the elite must know that there can be no leaders without followers who gave them the mandate. Leaders, particularly in the Third World should not use their exalted offices for self service.

It is sad that despite the good virtues handed down by Jesus Christ, the world is still enmeshed in corruption and bad governance. Corrupt leaders are celebrated and idolised as if stealing public funds is the right way to go. Nigeria is a classic example. This, to us, is against the spirit of Easter.

So, as we celebrate Easter, we must have sober reflection and ensure that we put God first in everything we do, if our country must move forward like other nations of the world.

While The Tide wishes all Christians good tidings, we implore all Nigerians to celebrate with utmost sense of responsibility and co-habit with one another in peace, irrespective of tribe or religion.

Happy Easter celebrations!