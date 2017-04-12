Wike Survived Five Assassination Attempts In 11 Months – Tam-George

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George, has said that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike survived five assassination attempts in eleven months.

He described as callous and insensitive, recent denials by the police that the governor’s life was at risk.

“It is no secret that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government declared war on the government and people of Rivers State, soon after the party lost the governorship litigation at the Supreme Court in 2016,” the commissioner said in a statement last Monday in Port Harcourt.

He added that the first attempt to kill the governor was made immediately after the Supreme Court verdict.

Tam-George said the governor’s chief security officer was removed without any explanation, and that the six police officers dismissed by the police in January this year played a key role in foiling the series of attempts to kill Wike.

The commissioner further disclosed that after several attempts to assassinate Wike had failed, an offer of N15million was made to two of the six dismissed police officers, to directly kill the governor, but that the officers declined the offer.

“We call on the Interpol and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to lead an independent inquiry into why those gallant and patriotic officers were dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, on spurious charges of misconduct,” the commissioner charged.

Tam-George further alleged that as part of its preparations to seize Rivers State in the 2019 elections, the APC-led Federal Government was already considering a range of escalatory measures against the governor and some key leaders in Rivers State.