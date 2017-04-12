SMEs, Regulatory Agencies Lack Export Knowledge -NEPC

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotions Council, (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, has observed that small and medium non oil exporters and export regulatory agencies lack export knowledge.

In a release obtained by The Tide at the zonal office of the agency in Port Harcourt, recently, Olusegun made the observation during a recent capacity building programme organised by NEPC and the centre for promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI), Netherlands.

“Empirical Studies have shown that key challenges to exporters, both to the European Union (EU), African markets lack knowledge, experience and exposure regarding export marketing and management,” he said.

He said the lapse was found mostly among small and medium exporters and export regulatory agencies.

According to him, such challenges necessitated the council’s collaboration with CBI to enhance knowledge and implement capacity building as an outcome of needs analysis.

He disclosed that within the framework, NEPC has decided to focus on three sectors.

The sector, he revealed, includes, sesame seed, cocoa and cashew nuts as pilot products with the view to applying same strategies and processes in developing other products.

Representative of CBI, Mr. James Fitzpatrick, said that Nigeria was chosen as a priority country for the Netherlands in view of the business and trade relations of the two countries.

“Our objective is to train NEPC coaches and a group of objectively selected companies drawn from the sesame seed, cocoa, and cashew sub-sectors who are focused to improve the contribution of non-oil export sector to the economy of Nigeria”, he said.