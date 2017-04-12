60,000 Benefit From Eko Health Mission

No fewer than 60, 000 Lagos residents have benefitted from the Eko Health Mission organised by the state government.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, gave the figure at the commencement of the Eko Health Mission in Mushin Local Government Area of the state, Tuesday.

He said that the health mission was a grassroots intervention programme aimed at complementing established healthcare delivery system in the state.

He said, ”I am happy to note that since the commencement of this programme on March 1, over 60,000 residents of Ojo, Oshodi/Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Badagry, Ajeromi, Agege and Ikeja have benefitted from various health services.

”It is gratifying to note that among the beneficiaries are the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

”I urged residents of Mushin to take advantage of this opportunity to know their health statuses and receive treatment from our team of qualified medical personnel,” Ambode said.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said that the programme would enable the state to ascertain the peculiar health challenges of the residents.

According to Idris, Badagry has a high rate of goitre while Mushin has a high rate of eye problems, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“The statistics will assist the government in planning for the health of the people in terms of budgetary allocation and policies.

”I urge our people to visit any of our primary healthcare centres whenever they have any health challenge for prompt medical attention,” he said.

The Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Mr Oluseye Oladejo, who warned that the government would sanction any health worker who would refuse to attend to the medical needs of the residents said the government was investing much in the health sector and desires that the residents should take advantage of it to stay healthy.

The Sole Administrator of Mushin Local Government, Mr Yinka Kazeem, commended the state government for the programme.

Mrs Funmilayo Tejuosho, Lagos House of Member representing Mushin Constituency I, remarked that the state needed healthy residents for improved economy.

A beneficiary, Mr Olabande Fabiyi, thanked the government for providing a free eye screening and treatment for him.

” I would have gone blind because I could not raise the needed amount to take care of my eye problem,” he said.

The Eko Health Mission in Mushin LGA, which is rendering free diabetes, blood sugar, hypertension, eye, HIV and dental screening, will end on Friday.