…Inaugurate Board Of Demonstration Schools

The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has inaugurated a Board for its Demonstration Schools to last for the next two years on take-off in the next academic year later in the year.

Inaugurating the Board in his office, recently Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ozomekuri Ndimele, said the schools which will be non-residential, will comprise an early childhood education centre, a primary and secondary school, and will be housed in the St. John’s Campus of the University.

While urging the Board to live up to its responsibility to drive all the procedures involved in establishing a world class school, he noted that selection of members of the Board was based on careful scrutiny and recommendation.

Describing the chairman of the Board, Dr. Anthonia Omehia, as “an experienced and successful school administrator,” he urged her to “bring her wealth of experience to bear” in her new assignment.

In her remarks, Acting Registrar of the University, Mrs Hope Keaniabarido Kueikoro, commended what she called the “laudable initiative” of the VC, and urged the Board to ensure that the dream behind its inauguration is fulfilled.

She assured the Board of the support of her office towards ensuring effective discharge of its mandate.

On her part, chairman of the Board, Dr. Omehia, assured on the commitment of members of the Board to the task ahead, noting the essence of setting up the Board.

“A University of Education cannot be complete without a world class demonstration schools. The setting up of one is, therefore a step in the right direction,” she said.

Expressing happiness of what she tagged “numerous innovations of the VC, Dr. Omehia noted that on assumption of duty as VC, Prof Ndimele” did not leave anyone in doubt that he was prepared to change the fortunes of the university.”

The Board has as its Terms of Reference: To handle all processes and procedures to legitimize the school, draw up a budget for take-off, advertise and appoint a manageable workforce and to determine the salaries and wages payable to the personnel of the schools as is obtainable in other well-established private schools in the state.

It also includes: To supervise the finances of the schools, draw-up unique and peculiar curricular, bearing in mind the demand of the labour market and to pursue other creative ideas that will translate to a vibrant model school.