Group Commends Lawmakers’ Gesture

A socio-Political Group, the Evo Assembly has commended the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda and the lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule for the free JAMB Forms given to the people of the area.

The Evo Assembly made the commendation in a meeting held last week at Rumuobiokani Town, expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the two lawmakers in ensuring that students of Evo clan are well educated.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Elder Peter Chinwo expressed profound gratitude to Hon Chinda and Hon. Amaewhule for the gesture.

According to him,’’ We are indeed grateful to both of you for the assistance given to our children”.

In another development, Chairman of Rivers State Publishers Association RIVPA and the Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of Surveillance Newspaper, High Chief Monday Wehere has commended Hon Kingsley O. Chinda for his performance at the National Assembly.

Wehere who was reacting to a motion moved by the lawmaker on the floor of the House: ‘Need to Check the Manifest Lopsidedness in the Appointments of Directors for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN); Breach of the Federal Character Principles in Appointments into Public Offices and The Urgent Need to Constitute the Nigerian Customs Service Board’, described Chinda as a visionary leader who has done so much for the people of Obio/Akpor and Rivers State, appealing to him not to get tired of representing them.

According to him, “We want him to continue to represent us’’. ”We have implicit confidence in him as a nice man, very kind, generous, tolerant and with high understanding”, he said.