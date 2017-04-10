Don Advocates National Antibiotic Policy

A don, Prof. Frederick Esumeh, has advocated for the formulation of a national antibiotic policy to tackle incidence of disease resistance to antibiotic drugs in Nigeria.

Esumeh, a Professor of Microbiology at the Ambrose Alli University, made the call while delivering the 60th inaugural lecture of the institution on Monday in Ekpoma, Edo.

The lecture is titled: “Man-Microbe Interaction: An Intense Struggle Sensu Stricto’’.

He said, such policy would entail usage of antibiotic drug to track and eliminate any resistance from the system.

He further suggested that health institutions, from tertiary to primary, should also establish antibiotic policy to tackle drug resistance menace.

“Today, man cannot keep pace with microbes in the struggle as resistance to antibiotics by bacteria is now a commonplace.

“When Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin, they named it ‘the wonder bullet’ because of its wonder in eliminating infectious diseases.

“But since then, microbes have also devised means of evading the action of antibiotic and that is why we have to act fast as humans,’’ the lecturer said.

According to him, the problem of resistance led to the recent call by American Society for Microbiology for the United Nations to develop an antibiotic policy.

The don noted that, some microbes could cause harm to the body.

He, however, added that most of the microbes, inhabiting the human body, offer protection to the body by preventing pathogenic or infectious microbes from attacking the body.

Esumeh said that, the antimicrobial resistance could threaten the effectiveness of successful treatment of infections.

According to him, this is a public health issue with national and global dimensions.

He said, new resistance mechanisms were emerging, spreading globally and threatening the ability to treat common infectious diseases.

The professor said, this could result in prolonged illness, disability and death.

“Government should embrace innovations and investment in research and development of new antimicrobial medicines, vaccines and diagnostic tools to address the challenge,’’ Esumeh said.