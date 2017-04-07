Top Celebrities Storm Nigeria Entertainment Conference

The fifth edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Conference tagged ‘NECLive5’ holding on Wednesday April 26th 2017 at the Landmark events centre Lagos, promises huge attendance of prominent personalities in the entertainment industry and other sectors of the economy, who will engage in several conversations on key issues bordering on the structure, policies, business models, benefits of the growing global adoption of African entertainment and how to effectively position the industry in emerging economies to take full advantage of opportunities in line with the conference theme “It’s Time for Africa.”

Ace comedian, Ali Baba, Fuji Maestro K. I The Ultimate, Funnyman, Basket Mouth, Viacom Africa Executive Vice President, Alex Okosi, Award Winning Singer, Tiwa Savage and Ace Broadcaster, Patrick Doyle are some of the latest big names that would be speaking at the forthcoming conference.

Others are the impressive list of panelists comprising: Doja Allen, Chidinma Ekile, Toke Makinwa, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Adesua Etomi Chichi Nwoko, ID Cabasa, Adebantu, Adewale Ayuba Dadday Showkey, Frank Donga, Fela Oke, Dolapo Oni, Frank Edoho. Other personalities confirmed include, popular comedian and host of the Toju Baby Face show, Teju Babyface, media entrepreneur Opa William, talented musician and producer Cobhams Asuguo and comedian Arole among others.

Now in its fifth year, NEC Lives is the biggest entertainment conference in Africa, providing a credible platform for discussions driving the growth of the industry. Previous notable speakers at the event include former information minister, Frank Nweke Jur, renowned economist, Prof Pat Utomi, Managing Director of multichoice, John Ugbe, Funke Akindele, D’Banj, Banky W, and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

Others are: 2 face Idibia, Mo’Abudu, Davido, Emeka Mba, Amaka Igwe, Audu Maikori, Kola Oyeyemi, M.I. Abaga, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Lagbaja, Tolu Ogunlesi, Zeb Ejiro among others. The conference will be hosted by Ace Comedian, Tee A for the fifth year running.