MBF Increases Number Of Games

In a bid to increase the number of games played during the regular season, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has decided to provide teams a total of 28 games each in the upcoming 2017 Nigeria Basketball League Season.

This was contained in the schedule released on Monday by the League body to the various clubs as they intensify their preparations for the season which starts on April 13.

Each team will play two games against different opponents every week, a new development as against last season where there were just five teams in the Atlantic Conference, leading to each of them playing the same opponents twice in a week bringing to a total of 16 regular season games.

According to Monday’s release, regular season games will take place between April 13 and August 5, 2017 while the All star weekend will be staged in Abuja on June the 17th.

At the end of the regular season on August 5, there will be a week’s break before the Conference 6 Play-offs scheduled for August 14- 18. The top four teams in the Atlantic Conference 6 playoffs progress to the finals, joining the top four teams from the Savannah Conference to play the final 8 games.