Go Round FC Edge Past Heartland

Go Round FC continued their impressive run in the Nigeria National League, NNL with a 1-0 win over Heartland FC at Omoku on Wednesday.

The Match Day 5 encounter played at the rejuvenated Kris Dera Stadium was headed for a draw until coach Ngozi Elechi made a tactical change.

Big central defender, Chile Azu was brought in to replace captain, Nelson Esor in the 65th minute.

Two minutes after he got in, he headed in a cross onto the path of Ekunta Etenfa who in turn headed home behind a hapless Itua Osayi in goal for Heartland.

Go Round FC held on until the 90 minutes were over to claim a priceless three points.

Coach of Go Round FC, Ngozi Elechi was delighted with the result.

“I congratulate the boys for putting up a good performance. The boys know it is not easy playing Heartland but after missing chances in the first half, we eventually got the three points,” Elechi said.

He added that his introduction of Chile Azu as a striker was a plan.

“I know his qualities. He is good in the air. His flick headers are good too and he did it well today,” Elechi

Coach of Heartland, Ransome Madu simply blamed the referees for the loss.

“We lost this game to the referees. There was no offside call against the home team. I do not know where we are going,” Madu said.

Go Round FC will now travel to Abeokuta for a game against Ikorodu United over the weekend.