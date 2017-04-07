Ex-Lawmaker Tips S’ Eagles For Russia

A former member of the National Assembly, Ogbonna Nwuke, says the Super Eagles have the drive and zeal to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nwuke, (APC-Omuma/Etche Federal Constituency), told newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday that in spite of the tough nature of the Eagles group in the qualifying matches, they could top it and be in Russia.

“In terms of the game, the Eagles are better placed to qualify going by the trend and warm-up matches they have played so far.

“It is true that our group is seen as the zone of death, Nigeria can qualify for the World Cup. We have a youthful team that is focused and are active in major leagues in the world,’’ he said.

Nwuke, also a former Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers, said the current Super Eagles’ team had the potential to dominate African football because of their youthful nature.

He urged the Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, to remain focused in his assignment.

“The technical adviser has been consistent in his approach to all matches. I commend him and recommend that he should remain focused in ensuring that Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup and next African Cup of Nations tournament.

Nwuke advised the team to continue working hard and take every game as a cup final.