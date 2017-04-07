Abia Warriors TargetTops Spot

Despite enjoying a decent goalscoring return, Sunday Adetunji insists that Abia Warriors’ targets is his top priority.

The striker has bagged nine goals in 11 matches, four behind leading scorer, Stephen Odey.

However, the former Shooting Stars striker is keen on helping the Ucendu Babes achieve their set target.

“It is my responsibility to score goals because I am a striker but I can’t do it alone, the team has continued to gel and that has made me score more goals,” Adetunji told newsmen.

“My major priority is to work with the team to meet up with our target, if the goals keep coming for me then that will be a plus.

“The club’s target first before my personal target is important.

“I scored 10 goals while I was with Shooting Stars last season and it’s just normal for me to aim to score more goals this season,” he added.

“Me scoring more goals will help my club, which for me is the most important thing but personally I will like to also write my name in the history books of my club, Abia Warriors and the league as well.”

Abia Warriors are fifth in the Nigerian topflight log after gathering 25 points from 17 games.