Wike Has Outdone FG In Projects’ Execution – Akpabio

R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio acknowledging cheers from workers at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park last Monday.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has declared that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has  executed more projects in the last two years than the APC-led Federal Government.
Addressing  journalists  after accompanying  Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  on an extensive  projects  inspection last Monday, Senator Akpabio  said that Governor Wike’s  excellent  performance stems  from his love for Rivers people.
The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State noted: “Governor Wike has done more work and projects  in the last two years than the Federal Government.  That is my considered opinion.
“Performance  is not necessarily  an issue of the availability  of  resources.  If your state gets N5billion, do projects of that amount. If you get N1billion, do projects commensurate with that  figure. For Governor  Wike, he has judiciously  applied  the scarce resources available  to the state to develop needed infrastructure.
“The resources  available  to  Rivers State  is nothing  compared to that of the Federal Government.  Rivers State Government gets far less than a quarter than one percent of what accrues to the Federal Government, but we can see the tremendous  quality  of  transformation taking place in the state”.
The former governor added: “It is not so much money that makes performance. It is love for your people. When you are elected, if you love your people you will perform, no matter the little money that you have.
“What I am seeing here in Rivers State is not like a recession economy because the Governor of Rivers State loves his people. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the workers at the various sites because they are acquiring a lot of skills working at the sites.
“The kind of projects that Governor Wike is doing in Rivers State will attract the world to the state. Today, there is a song, that the handwork of Wike is beautiful.”
Senator Akpabio  advised Governor Wike  never to be distracted by political detractors who engage in political  blackmail,  saying that no matter  the attempt at distraction, Governor Wike  should continue  his transformation of the state.
He added “Do not be distracted by unnecessary blackmail against your person by political detractors. I want to urge all governors who have the opportunity to lead their states to visit Rivers State
“I want to say this with all amount of pride that Governor Wike is working. We pray God to continue to bless, protect and keep him to work for the state. Governor Wike loves his people, he loves Rivers State and that is why he is doing this. It is not everyone that will transform Rivers State in such a short time.
“Under two years, the results are everywhere. The roads we think that will not be done, have been done. The roads are now wonderful, most of them dualised.
“When it comes to the time of election and the people risk their lives for Governor Wike. People will say maybe he sponsored thugs or used money. It is Governor Wike’s work that will determine the electoral future.”
He commended  Governor Wike  for restoring the pride of Rivers State  as the capital  of the Niger Delta.
Governor Wike during  the  inspection tour, explained the importance  of  the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and Landscaping Architecture at Airforce overheard bridge, Port Harcourt.
He said that his administration  will continue  to  sustain the execution of  projects  across the state, despite  the  economic recession.

