Odemwingie Moves To Indonesia

Former Nigeria striker Peter Odemwingie would love to roll back the years in Indonesia by scoring important goals after his move to Madura United.

The 35-year-old, who represented the Super Eagles at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments, has signed a one-year deal with the option of an extension.

Odemwingie had been without a club since leaving Rotherham in January.

“These are exciting times for Indonesian football and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he told Tidesports sources.

“Hopefully I can roll back the years by scoring important goals for Madura.”

He becomes the third former English Premier League star to move to Indonesia after Michael Essien and Carlton Cole.

“I had no idea what it’s like here but I had a brief chat with Michael Essien and he gave me positive feedback,” Odemwingie explained.

“To be regarded as a marquee signing is huge, I’ve played in different European countries but this place is really beautiful, and the people are very friendly.

“I’ve scored goals at all the top clubs I played and I believe with the help of my teammates I can still do the same here.”

Based in Pamekasan, Madura, East Java, Madura United finished third in the league last season.

Capped 67 times by Nigeria, Odemwingie’s final chapters in English football were at Championship clubs Bristol City and Rotherham, having been a free agent since leaving the latter following a seven-game stint.

Born in Uzbekistan, he also played in Belgium, France and Russia before spending the last seven years in English football including stints with Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

He marked his Nigeria debut with a goal against Kenya in Lagos in 2002, and was widely regarded as one of the most committed and dedicated players to have represented his country.

He won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, and was part of the squad that finished in third place at the 2004, 2006 and 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.