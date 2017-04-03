RSG Pledges Financial Support For RSU …To Revisit Staff Employment

The Rivers State Government has pledged to support the state-owned University towards the attainment of its goal and autonomy.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made the pledge at the weekend as visitor to the Rivers State University (RSU) during the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the Institution.

Governor Wike, who had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over some aspects of projects carried out in the institution and cleanliness status of the surroundings, however assured that the government will support the university to the best of its ability.

“We shall continue to support the university to the best of our financial ability to advance its autonomy as well as enable it meet its critical obligations to the students, workers and all the people they serve”, he said.

The Governor, who was very critical about the level of development considering what had been released to the university, expressed delight that the faculty of medical sciences had taken off with the admission of remedial students.

He was, however, furious with the fact after his last visit to the school a year ago, the building for the medical school was still at the decking stage.

“I cannot accept it. One year after I came here, they are still talking about decking of the first floor. If it will take one year to do decking, how will they finish this in December, 2017”, he stressed.

Consequently, “I have invited the contractor to see me in my office.

…If it requires us to change the contractor, be assured that I’m going to make sure that I will do it and provide funds for the completion of the faculty of medical services with immediate effects”, the Governor assured.

On the Under-Staffing of the University, Governor Wike also stated that it will be looked into and necessary steps taken to address the issue.

On the issue of Staff shortfall, I have directed the Commissioner of Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku to meet with the management of the university to jointly evaluate the situation and bring accordingly on areas of critical needs for us to take necessary action in that direction”, he said.

To the graduands, the Governor urged them to view their graduation as a new beginning that will come with its own challenges.

“It is heart-warming to know that the education you have acquired has a strong foundation for you to advance your future programmes.

Governor Wike also used the opportunity to announce that from henceforth, the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST) will now be named Rivers State University (RSU), in accordance with the amendment of the law that created the Institution.

Earlier in his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Blessing Didia, had among other things, urged the government to allow the institution to employ, or refill vacuums created by retirement and death of staff.

“The Committee of Provosts and Deans has in a recent report, recommended that the university should embarks the government to let the institution to either employ, or refill vacuums created by retirement and death of staff.

Permit me, your Excellency and visitor to the university, to join my colleagues to appeal to you to consider the report and grant us the privilege to employ, even if to replace staff who retired or died in the past one year”, he said.

