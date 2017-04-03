Invalidate Results Without Card Reader, Wike Tells NASS

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has added his voice to the recent plans by the National Assembly to legalize the use of electronic voting in future elections.

The Senate had last week approved the use of card reader as valid in electoral votes. But Chief Wike during the book launch and 60th birthday of Senator Thompson Sekibo advocated that the National Assembly should go further to make every election result invalid without the card reader.

Wike said his stance comes against the backdrop that the law may be manipulated in the future.

He, however, used the occasion to commend Senator Sekibo who is representing Rivers-East senatorial district for attaining the gage of 60 and for launching five books.

I am happy to be associated with Sekibo, and he is somebody you can depend on, the governor said.

The governor noted that God has lifted the Senator from Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, pointing out that the books he has written will go a long way in educating the public on the workings of the senate and National Assembly.

He pledged the support of the state to Sekibo intellectual enterprise as it will encourage creativity and development.

Earlier, senate President, Bukola Saraki represented by Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan poured encomium on Senator Sekibo’s intellectual prowess.

Senator Saraki described the senator as a purposeful and focused lawmaker who is exemplary in his doing in the House.

With the book written by Sekibo in working and debate in the National Assembly, Saraki observed that legislative government will be improved.

Senate Deputy President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and chairman of the occasion commended Sekibo for his loyalty and service to his constituency.

Senator Ekweremadu also congratulated Sekibo on his birthday, saying “ he looks younger than his age and he is endowed with many quality attributes.

Also speaking, Senator Minority Leader and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio prayed for long life and God’s blessings for Sekibo.

He said, “ you have managed to show love and have truly served your people, while emphasizing that the governor made a good choice in sending back Sekibo to the senate.

Responding, Senator Sekibo thanked the governor and senators, including Nigerians who honoured him as he reassured that the birthday was a way of giving back to the society.