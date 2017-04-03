Asalga Boss Empowers Women

In fulfilment of his 5 point agenda, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Asari Toru Local Government Council,Hon.Wright Promise Warmate last week, has commenced the empowerment of 65 women including widows across the 13 wards of the Area.

Warmate who also commenced payment of the cleaners who worked at the council secretariat, said the gesture was to give succour to the people in the face of the prevailing economic hardship as well as promote peace in the area.

He commended Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his focused and high level performance, stressing that the Governor has touched every facet of the lives of Rivers people through the delivery of democracy dividends.

According to him, ” You become worthless as Governor if you don’t strive to make a difference in the lives of your people at the grassroots. Governor Wike has proven to the people of Rivers State that he is a good leader despite criticism in the past ”.

He assured the people of the area that he will replicate the Governor’s programmes for the benefit of the people of the area.

“For us, this is only beginning with women and we shall extend it to the youths, party and other segments of our local populace”, he said.

The Council boss commended Governor Wike and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Brother Felix Obuah for strengthening unity and faith in the party as well as attracting goodwill and new members to it through purposeful leadership.

He said that his administration will inspire a new party spirit in the area through responsive official collaboration.

However, In appreciation, the beneficiaries,Tamunoemi Jengoa and Obeleye George expressed gratitude to the state Governor for the choice of Hon. Warmate as Chairman and commended the CTC Chairman for his kind gesture, which he described as a welcome relief to their harsh economic conditions.