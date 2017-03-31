WKU Achievements, Prospects In Nigeria

Kickboxing is one of the combat sports in the world that is currently gathering more followership and popularity. The sport’s administrative body at the international level is christened World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU).

The sport arguably is the most popular martial arts in recent times. It is safe to practice because a lot of personal defensive gears are involved Besides, kickboxing has different styles that attract participation, they are; semi contact which is very close to Taekwando, light contact which extensive power is not allowed and no knock downs and full contact, low kicks K1 are played in the ring, with Kata forms is a musical shadow fight.

The nature of the sports made it to have several set backs before it was finally given a nod to be recognized as one of the sports in Nigeria, in 1993.

The delayance for the sports to be recognised was because the then military felt the sports was too physical and combative, that it is expected to be for the military men, they further conceived the fears that many people will misuse the techniques acquired to become street fighters alone.

But today, the story of kickboxing is the opposite thought of people because it has actually insert discipline in the kickboxing athletes or fighters.

No doubt the WKU, Nigeria have same challenges that are limiting them to achieve their set goals. This is so because the association is a non- profit making organisation, which means there are no source of funds other than sponsorship and donations from well meaning Nigerians.

Inspite of the challenges, the President of WKU in Nigeria, Nizar Taleb, is poised to develop the sports to the highest level in the country.

According to him, since he took over mantle of leadership in August, 2016, he has put a road map with Nigerian Kickboxing Association to take the Sports to Professional level and create avenue for all talented fighters in Nigeria to reach world class level.

“I have been encouraging Nigerian children to start with the sports early so that we can keep them out of the streets and all form of bad habits that are destroying our children nowadays,” Taleb said.

The president, who started martial arts at the age of seven and three time world champion with a lot of international medals and recognition explained that he has organised in-house seminars for judges, referees and fighters to enable them know the new rules and techniques of the sports.

“The second seminar held last week was for judges and referees with practical and written examination to certify those that will officiate when we will hold our WKU championship billed to commence from 28th to 30th April, this year in Port Harcourt.

“I want to say that two WKU belt fights will be nominated for the best of the best fighters. Then winners shall be nominated to represent Nigeria in the forthcoming world championships in Ireland August, this year,” he stated.

Taleb equally said that his vision is to ensure that over 80 million Nigerians out of the 180 million in the country to be kick boxers, saying that what inspired him to like kickboxing is that as a little boy he watched the films of a celebrated movie star Bruce Lee, because of his techniques’ moves and styles of fighting.

Consequently, he proceeded to study martial arts sciences with a Master Degree in Martial Arts of Science from Fima University London, now preparing for Doctorate in same field.

His achievements have earned him a Grade A head referee and instructor by many world organisations.

Taleb, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UTF companies said the advantages of kickboxing are enormous, adding that apart from its great workout for the body, it will give you self esteem and confidence when you are in the street.

“Kickboxing techniques are very practical to be used as a self defence style in the streets, as contrary to other traditional martial arts that cannot be practised during a street fight”, he added.

He used the forum to appeal to parents to encourage their children to learn Martial Arts and promised the World President of WKU, Klaus Naumekhor, that Nigeria will attend the World Championships in Ireland with the best fighters.

“Nigerian fighters are mentally balanced to attend the world championship. Other countries should also prepare for us, because from what I am seeing our boys are not far from the world class level they just need little advice, amendments in training and good system to follow.

“They are very strong but will to be given the path to take out this strong power and make of it a maximum force,” he stated.

Tonye Orabere