Umahi Replaces Late Aide With Son

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State has replaced his late aide, Mr Emmanuel Anaga, who died in a fatal motor accident last Friday, with his son, Emmanuel (Jnr).

It would be recalled that Anaga, who was the governor’s Technical Adviser on Agriculture, hailed from Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased’s Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a commercial bus at about 8.30 p.m., leaving him and three other persons dead.

Confirming the governor’s pronouncement to newsmen Abakaliki last Tuesday, Chief Clement Nweke, the Governor’s Principal Secretary, said it was a way of appreciating his efforts in the development of the state.

“The governor earlier announced that he will be made the Vice Chairman of the Local Government but we opted for a position that will be more continuous, to create the desired impact in the family,” he said.

Mr Mark Onu, Chairman, Forum of Technical Advisers to the governor, also confirmed the pronouncement, noting that the forum appreciated the governor for the action.

“Anaga, popularly called Chico, was energetic and resourceful while alive and above all, lived a life worthy of emulation.

“He was humble to a fault and this endeared him to political stakeholders in the council, state and even the governor.”

and support his family tremendously to assuage their pains,” he said.