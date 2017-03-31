Rivers @ 50: Sports Competitions To Take Center Stage

As Rivers State continues to celebrate her golden jubilee with series of activities which is expected to climax in May, this year, sports competitions, especially those that are cultural or very popular in the state have been scheduled to add colour to the celebrations.

This was disclosed to sports journalists this week by the media/publicity and performance, and Exhibition. Sub committees of the Rivers Golden Jubilee Committee in a press briefing at their office in Port Harcourt.

According to the Hon. Commissioner for Housing, Emma Okah, who is a member of the committee, five sports competition, football, Boat Regatta, Cycling, Polo and wrestling have been chosen as part of events to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration.

Okah said that the football competition, just like the other would be very interesting and colourful, typical of the standard expected of Rivers State.

Disclosing details of the football competition, Okah said that the competition will be among the 23 local government areas of the state with the preliminary stages holding at the three senatorial districts. Two qualifiers would emerge from each district, while the two best losers would be considered to in order to make up the quarter final pairings.

The competition will move to Port Harcourt from the quarter finals stage. The Inter-local government competition is exclusively for indigenes of the LGA being represented and only players who have not participated in any Nigeria Football Federation, NFF organised competition are eligible.

Registration forms are to be collected from the committees office between third and fourth of April and returned on or before 10th April, 2017.

The quarter final matches have been scheduled for April 29, semi finals for May 12, third place, Sunday May 14, 2017.

Gabriel Nwanetanya