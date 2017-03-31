Irrigation Farming: FG To Spend $100m In Kano

The Federal Government has concluded plans to invest 100 million U.S. dollars to boost irrigation farming in Kano State.

Managing Director, Hadejia/Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Dr Ado Khalid, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano recently.

He spoke through the Director of Planning and Design in the Authority, Alhaji Muhammad Kura.

Khalid said that the plan was part of President Muhammad Buhari’s efforts to develop and boost the country’s agricultural sector.

“The Federal Government has concluded all the necessary arrangements to invest over 500 million dollars in irrigation farming across the country.

“Out of this amount, made available via a collaboration between the Federal Government and the World Bank, Kano State alone will benefit 100 million dollars,” he said.

Khalid called on the irrigation farmers’ groups across the state to complement the Federal Government’s efforts via proper coordination of their plans and projects.

He said: “Lack of coordination among the farmers’ groups is a challenge affecting the progress of irrigation farming in Kano State.

“It is only when the irrigation farmers’ groups organise themselves and support the government’s efforts that the aims of the project will be achieved.’’

He, therefore, called on the irrigation farmers to inculcate the habit of clearing the irrigation water channels to facilitate the smooth flow of water being distributed in their areas.

Khalid said that the frequent complaints of the farmers over inadequate supply of water to their areas were due to their negligence in clearing the water passages.

He warned farmers who were not on the government’s water distribution network against illegal diversion of the water, saying that necessary actions would be taken against them.

“If such farmers want to benefit from the water channels, they should go to the relevant authorities to seek their consent and approval,’’ he said.