SWAN Henry Kalio Cup Kicks Off Friday

With just over 72 hours to the opening ceremony of this year’s SWAN Henry Kalio Cup, participating teams have been fine-tuning their preparations.
On the part of the organizers, the final Ts are being crossed and Is being dotted to ensure a smooth and successful competition.
The organisers released the provisional fixtures for the competition which will be ratified in a Technical Meeting between the Team Managers and Captains as well as the Local Organizing Committee today at the NUJ Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt by 11am.
According to the fixtures, defending champions Tide Newspapers will take on Wave FM in Friday’s opening fixture before Treasure FM take to the pitch against Cool/Wazobia/NigeriaInfo immediately after the first match.
