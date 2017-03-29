RSG Committed To Leaving Enduring Legacy – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has said that, the State Government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike is committed towards leaving behind a legacy for the next generation of leaders in all spheres of human endeavour.

Dr. Banigo, stated this while delivering a keynote address at the Emerging Leaders Business Summit with the theme, “Building Next Generation Leaders” organized by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Nigeria, at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor explained that, what the government is doing is to develop emerging, enduring and experienced leaders and teach them how to develop themselves by using a disciplined and deliberate approach to enable them lead in a volatile and ambiguous society.

She emphasized that emerging leaders must adapt to new challenges, build strategic partnership, sustain human capital organisation and exhibit the courage to act and react to challenges, stressing that, “the nation needs leaders who are flexible, adaptive to culture and globally aware of emerging trends.

Dr. Banigo also said that, the next generation leaders must be people who understand how to build and maintain trust, keep their integrity and continue to build credibility by developing good character traits because according to her, “an authentic character is the outward expression of our purpose, values, and beliefs, not compromising them on the altar of society.”

The Deputy Governor hinted that, the various projects being undertaken by the State Government are also enduring legacies that would be bequeathed to the next generation leaders, pointing out that the appointment of a Special Adviser on Religious Affairs for the first time in history, dedication of the State to God and building of an Ecumenical Center are steps taken to boost the spiritual needs of the people.