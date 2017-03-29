Provost Profers Solution To Exam Malpractice

Provost, College of Education Billiri, Gombe State, Dr Esrom Jokthan, said last weekend that the remedy to examination misconduct is for government to fully implement the laws against exam malpractice in the country.

Esrom gave this advice in an interview with newsmen at the Conference and Award Ceremony to mark the 20th Anniversary of Exam Ethics Marshals International in Calabar.

He urged the federal and state governments to implement various laws against exam malpractice and misconduct in the country in order to tackle the degeneration in education sector.

“Only when that is done that our various institutions can effectively tackle exam misconduct.

“We have laws against exam misconduct and unless these laws are implemented, tertiary institutions will continue to find it difficult to deal with exam misconduct.

“The government should be serious in fighting exam misconduct just as they are fighting corruption,’’ Jokthan said.

The provost was awarded a certificate of recognition by the exam ethics marshals for his outstanding position on the fight against exam misconduct.

He was also promoted to the highest rank of Exam Ethics Chief Marshal for his contribution to the body.

He described his promotion and award as a rewarding experience, adding that this would spur him to be more dedicated in the pursuit of ending exam malpractice in his institution and the country at large.

“I consider it a worthy honor.

“I have fought exam misconduct all my life, beginning from my years at Ahmadu Bello University to my present position.

“I will not relent until Nigeria is free from exam misconduct, ‘’ he said.

Our correspondent reports reports that individuals and organisations were also recognised and awarded for their contributions to the fight against exam misconduct.

Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Africa Independent Television (AIT) received distinguished media awards for their contribution to exam ethics.