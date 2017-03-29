Firm Blames Customs For High Port Charges

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been blamed for the high charges on goods and services at the nation’s ports.

In a recent released report on its website by an accounting firm, Akintola Williams Deloitte obtained by The Tide business, said that customs and other government agencies are responsible for not less than 82.1 per cent of the charges incurred by consignees at the various seaports in the country.

The firm reports titled “Public Private Partnership (PPP) as an anchor for diversifying the Nigeria economy, stated that of a 20 foot container laden with cargo worth N44.2 million imported into Nigeria from China, it was revealed that about N6.5 million would be required to clear and transport the container out of the Lagos terminal port alone.

The accounting firm’s report revealed that out of this amount, about N5.3 million, representing 82.1 per cent, is paid by clearing agents to the NCS as import duty on the good’s, Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS), ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), Port Development Surcharges and Value Added Tax (VAT).

The report further explained that other actors in the value chain include shipping companies, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), terminal operators, clearing companies and haulage service providers, stressing that shipping companies alone represent 13.8 per cent, terminal operators 1.8 per cent, transporters 1.1. per cent.

According to the report, the value chain of a typical container terminal operations begins with the shipment of the goods through a shipping line to the host country, adding that the consignee pays the freight charges for the shipping as well as the container deposit fees, demurrage charges may apply where the consignee fails to return the container on time.

The report further stated that the goods upon arrival at the Nigeria port, the consignees pays terminal handling charges, storage charges, delivery charges and customs examination charges to the terminal operators. In addition, the consignee also pays the relevant customs import duty, logistics service charges.

The report added that terminal operators face huge challenges in the area of storage (warehouse) of the goods and the burden of most of the challenges are placed on the terminal operators.

The firm stressed that the current policy provides for a free three days storage before a charge is applied per day as regulated by the management of NPA.

The report, however, calls for a review of the import policy at the nation’s seaports to encourage diversification and expansion of businesses.

Philip Okparaji