THE STATES

Benue

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court last Thursday ordered the remand of 35-year-old farmer, Shima Kaatyo, in prison custody over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Adama Owochio, told the court that, the case was transferred from Area Command Headquarters Gboko, to Benue State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Makurdi.

The transfer was contained in a letter with reference No: AR: 3100/BNS/GB/AC/VOL 10/470 dated Feb.22, 2017.

The letter stated that Samuel, Kobo, Lorliam Kaatyo, Daniel Kaatyo, Shima Kaatyo, and many others, whose identities are not yet known, conspired and burnt down the house of one Iortswam Gaadi.

Borno

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, last Thursday inaugurated new caretaker committees to run the affairs of the 27 Local Government Areas in the state.

The caretaker committees were inaugurated in Maiduguri after the expiration of the six months tenure of the previous committees.

The governor said that, the inauguration was in accordance with the provision of Section 81 of the Borno State Local Government Law 2000, as amended.

Shettima, warned the new caretaker chairmen against having any links with Boko Haram insurgents.

Ekiti

Two men Bello Adedayo and Akingbade Ifeoluwa were on Thursday charged before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly hitting a woman with a plastic bucket in the mouth and biting her.

The accused Adedayo, 27, and Ifeoluwa, 18 are facing charges of assault and breach of the peace. Police prosecutor, Caleb Leranmo told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 19 at about 10.00 p.m. at Oke-Ila area of Ado-Ekiti. Leranmo alleged that, the accused assaulted a woman, Modupe Sunday also of Oke-Ila Street by hitting her with bucket on her mouth and biting her.

FCT

An Osun-based, Science Teacher, Mrs Adeola Awokusibe has urged the Federal Government to rebuild Nigerian economy through science and technology education.

Awokusibe gave the advice in a telephone interview with The Tide last Thursday.

According to her, government should make science and technology education a priority in its national development strategy. She said that, science and technology education had suffered setback in Nigeria due to the low status accorded to it in general.

Kaduna

Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, last Thursday advised Nigerians to inspire hope and encourage cancer patients to lessen their pains and enable them live happily.

The governor, gave the advice at a “Cancer Sensitisation Campaign and Book launch” held at the main campus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The campaign was organised by the Centre of Excellence on Department Communication (CEDC), Department of Theatre and Performing Arts, ABU.

El-Rufa’i, who was represented by Dr Paul Manya-Dogo, Commissioner for Health in the state, observed that, such emphathy would not only lessen the pains but inspire hope in the patients.

The governor, advised cancer patients not to loose hope, assuring that, the desease was not a “death sentence.”

Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government says, it will immunise three million children under the age of five years against Polio within five days. The government said, it would achieve this goal through the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (KDPHCDA) with the support of stakeholders. This is contained in a statement, signed by Malam Hamza Ikara, the Deputy Director, KDPHCDA, and the State Coordinator, Journalists Initiative on immunisation Against Polio (JAP), Mr Lawal Dagara, made available to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

It said, the exercise, which would be conducted on the streets, house to house and markets, would last between March 23 and March 28.

Katsina

The Katsina State Government, has inaugurated a committee to investigate alleged misconduct by some officials of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board during the 2016 Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Inaugurating the committee, last Thursday in Katsina, the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, tasked the committee to discharge their duties without fear or favour. He expressed displeasure on the report of alleged connivance by the officials of the board to shortchange some pilgrims of their Basic Transport Allowance (BTA).

The officials were also alleged to have diverted some accommodations meant for the state pilgrims at Makkah.

Kwara

The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has given cash gifts and two motorcycles to a vigilance group in llorin to improve security in their areas.

Ahmad, made the donation in his office, when members of the vigilance group from the llorin South and llorin East paid him a courtesy visit on Friday. The Speaker said the donation was to assist the group to provide adequate security in the state.Ahmad, stressed the need for organisation and individuals to support vigilance groups to boost internal security across the state.

Lagos

A Professor of political science, Femi Otubanjo, last Thursday faulted senate’s call for resignation of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, saying that, the senate went beyond its limit. Otubanjo, who works with the National Open University of Nigeria, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos. The senate last Wednesday called for Ali’s resignation following his refusal to appear before it in customs uniform. Senators at a plenary flayed up when the clerk of the upper legislative chamber read a letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami, stating why Ali cannot appear before the senate in his uniform.

Nasarawa

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for the release of the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Mr Dickson Akoh.

The Chairman of the council in Nasarawa State, Mr Mohammed Bako, made the appeal on Thursday at news conference in Lafia.

Bako, criticised the recent attack on the headquarters of corps an by the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Security (DSS).

He also condemned the subsequent arrest of the national commandant of the corps and other principal officers of the organisation by the security operatives.

“This ugly incident by the Nigeria police and DSS is coming on peak of the passing of the Bill of the Nigerian Peace Corps by the National Assembly. The bill is only awaiting presidential assent.

Niger

The Niger StateGovernment last Thursday inaugurated a 17-man Media and Information Management committee for effective dissemination of government programmes and activities.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, who is also the Chairman of the committee, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

According to him, members of the committee comprises media executives and practitioners in the state with the mandate to expand the scope of media highlights of government programmes.

Members of the committee include the Director of Press Affairs, Managing Director, News-line Newspapers, General manager, Niger Radio.

Plateau

Plateau State housing commissioner, Mr Samuel Galadima, who died while jogging last Wednesday in Jos, was instrumental to re-introducing the bi-monthly exercise for executive council members.

Governor Simon Lalong, who disclosed this last Thursday, when he visited the family of the deceased in Jos, said that, the exercise was first introduced at the onset of his administration, but was later stopped.

“We started the exercise when we came in, and usually undertook it every first and third Wednesday of every month, but later stopped.

“Galadima was not happy when we stopped it and kept reminding me to re-introduce it.

“He kept reminding us, at executive council meetings, that such exercises will keep the executive council members physically fit and mentally alert.

“We eventually agreed with him and re-introduced the exercise, but little did we know that the good intention will lead to his dead,” he said.