RSG To Partner Monarchs, Churches On Conflict Resolution

The Rivers State Government is to partner traditional rulers and religious organizations on conflict resolutions to promote absolute peace in the state.

The Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Dr. John Bazia, dropped the hint in a paper titled, “The role of government towards enduring command peace in Rivers State”, he presented at a town hall meeting organized by the Directorate of Civic and Political Affairs, Diocese of Evo, Anglican Communion, Okporo, Rivers State last weekend.

Bazia said the government is playing its role towards enthronement of an enduring communal peace in order to enhance and sustain peace in the communities, adding that the present government is living above board in this regard.

According to him, the government is working with security agencies, bringing criminals to book, synergizing with community leaders to combat crime and maintain peace, as well as synergizing with religious organizations as catalysts and nipping crisis in the bud.

“Despite the peculiar responsibility which the constitution enthrusts on government in the maintenance of an enduring communal peace in the state, all other stakeholders must work hand in glove with government to achieve enduring peace in the state”, the commissioner stated.

He, however, commended the Diocese of Evo Anglican Communion for their initiative, describing it as unique and called for its replication in communities.

Earlier, the Bishop, Diocese of Evo, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu gave a graphic history of the Diocese as one of the youngest in the state and reiterated that the church must at all times remain unbiased, fair and be umpires in communal matters.

Ordu said that the church has a lot to do by setting in motion mechanism for solution in ways which are in tandem with the traditions of the people as doing otherwise could be counter productive.

Other speakers at the occasion include the regional manager, business day newspaper Ignatuis Chukwu who presented a paper on “oil exploration and the peace agenda in the Niger Delta Region”, Mr. Nkasi Wodu on “peace as an instrument of accelerated community development in the third world”.

Other were traditional rulers including the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko IX.

Collins Barasimeye