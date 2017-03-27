Enyimba Blames Pitch For Poor Performance

Cross section of the People’s Elephant’s players have stated that something must be done about the U J Esuene Stadium playing turf

Enyimba players have disclosed that MFM and other teams that have flexed muscles with them at the U J Esuene Stadium would have been easily dislodged had the stadium’s pitch been in the right order.

The People’s Elephant were expected to return to winning ways after their goalless draw at home to Shooting Stars in their last home fixture, but they actually had to come back from a goal down before getting a draw and cross section of the players blamed it on the bad shape of their home ground.

‘It was the pitch the led to our draw because it didn’t allow us to play our normal game. We couldn’t do much with the ball because of the sloppy nature of the pitch. It will continue to deny us points if nothing is done about it. It was the same against Shooting Stars and now MFM have also come here to claim point. The management must do something fast about it so that we don’t continue to drop points at will,” one of the players told newsmen

“We have been playing very well in away matches but we have not been fortunate with getting good results because they have good pitches and something must be done about our own so that we can turn be able to turn our season around.” They said.