Terry G Flaunts N900m Bank Account

The Akpako Master, Terry Go has shown to the world that the word recession is not in his dictionary as he shared a credit altert of N500 million which also showed an account balance of over N900 million. Despite having such a huge amount in his account, Terry G claims he is broke.

But his fans will not have any of that as they called out saying the alert is fake. The time and date of the account is a future date. It is also noted that the singer is not the first person to share the same credit alert on the social media.

Davido has once informed the whole world that his father is indeed a rich man. The Aiye Crooner in his new single said his father had N30 billion in his account, only to inform us that indeed it is N900 billion.

Aside that, he informed his fans that his father just won a contract worth $4 billion.